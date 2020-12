1 / 7

Interesting things to know about TXT's leader Soobin

Tomorrow X Together (TXT), which comprises of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai have been taking the internet by storm ever since they debuted. Since then, they have won many awards including the hearts of millions with their amazing songs, music videos, and stellar stage performances. Today i.e. 5th December marks TXT's leader Soobin's birthday and fans are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate his special day. Soobin is one of the most loved TXT members and enjoys great popularity worldwide. Even though Soobin is not the eldest member of TXT, he is the leader. The members who have opened about their friendship share a great camaraderie with each other. The members often praise Soobin for his leadership skills and describe him as a nice and multi-talented guy. There's no denying that he is amazing is everything he does, but did you know that he wanted to be a psychologist if he didn't become a singer? Surprised? On the occasion of his birthday, here are few more things you need to know about the birthday boy.

Photo Credit : TXT Twitter