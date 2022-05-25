PHOTOS: 6 times TXT’s Soobin blew us away with his picture-perfect visuals

1 / 6

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin

The second member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER to be introduced, the group’s leader Soobin has made his home in people’s hearts over the years. Born on December 5, 2000, the 21-year-old debuted as a part of the group in 2019, when he was just 18 years old. Alongside fellow TOMORROW X TOGETHER members Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai, Soobin debuted with the group’s EP ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’, on March 4, 2019. The EP debuted at number one on South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart, and on Billboard’s World Albums chart. The lead single ‘Crown’ debuted at number one on Billboard’s World Digital Songs chart, while TOMORROW X TOGETHER topped the Billboard Emerging Artists chart. In July 2020, Soobin became the new MC of KBS’ show ‘Music Bank’ until October 2021, alongside OH MY GIRL’s member Arin. Today, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite photos of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s charismatic leader, Soobin.

Photo Credit : News1