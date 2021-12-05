PHOTOS: 6 times TXT’s Soobin showed off his stunning style moments that floored every MOA

1 / 6

Let's take a look at some of the amazing looks by the leader of Tomorrow x Together, Soobin

Soobin is the second member introduced from the new boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER under the agency Big Hit Entertainment. He was introduced in a teaser video in YouTube entitled Introductory Film ‘What Do You Do?- (SOOBIN)’ released on January 13, 2019 with his following teaser photos released on different social media platforms. Born in Sangnok-gu, Ansan, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Soobin comes from a big family. Being the youngest of the siblings, Soobin was always treated like a baby but he quickly grew up and took on the responsibilities as the leader of the group. Tomorrow x Together debuted on March 4, 2019 with the EP The Dream Chapter: Star. The album debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, at the time becoming the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group. The album's lead single ‘Crown’ debuted atop the World Digital Songs with TXT topping the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart, making them the fastest K-Pop group to appear in World Digital Songs and the second fastest K-Pop group to appear in the Billboard Emerging Artist. The group's commercial reception earned them several new artist of the year awards including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards, New Artist of the Year- Album at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Photo Credit : News1