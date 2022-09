Happy Birthday Sophia Loren

Sophia Loren turns 88! The Italian actress was dubbed the greatest female star of classical Hollywood cinema by the American Film Institute. Remaining one of the last stars alive from the Golden Age of Hollywood, the actress is highly revered. Loren began her acting career at the young age of 15 years only. Things picked up for her in the fame department when she signed a five-picture contract with Paramount. The actress is still talked about for her impressive visuals and incredible acting prowess. Keep scrolling to check out some of her iconic snaps from the time.