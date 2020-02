1 / 9

Reasons why Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas would be the coolest parents

The Jonas family is all set to turn from Jonas brothers to Jonas brothers and son as Sophie Turner is expecting her first child with Joe Jonas. The couple which is usually quite active on their social media is yet to confirm the news. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are probably gonna announce and share the same with their fans with yet another out of the box plan just like they surprised the entire world with their Las Vegas wedding. The couple's Instagram is filled with cute mushy pictures and they never leave a chance to prove how cool they are as a couple and we are sure they will be the coolest parents once baby Jonas arrives. Today check these photos of the star couple which proves that baby Jonas will be welcomed into a cool home.

