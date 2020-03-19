/
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas: Star couple's 6 most STYLISH moments; See PICS
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are amongst the coolest couples in the world. The couple is often seen together at events, red carpets and parties. They have a great sense of style and always ace the couple style game with ease. Check out their most stylish appearances.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' MOST STYLISH moments
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are one of the 'IT' couples in Hollywood. The couple first met for a date at a local bar in UK. Soon after they started seeing each other and were spotted together at clubs, concerts, parties and dates. The couple then got engaged and their engagement was announced on Instagram in October 2017 with a photo of Turner's hand sporting a diamond ring. They got hitched on May 1, 2019, the couple got married in Las Vegas. Sophie and Joe are now expecting their first child together. They are also extremely stylish. From twinning to sporting some of the best glam looks, they make the perfect couple indeed. Here is a list of times they gave absolute wardrobe goals.
Photo Credit : Getty
Twinning goals
The couple slayed effortlessly as they twinned in black and white stripes at the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
Photo Credit : Getty
Stylish as ever
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas matched in Black at the 2020 Grammys. He wore a dark patterned suit by Ermenegildo Zegna tonight while she wore Louis Vuitton black mini dress.
Photo Credit : Getty
At the Paris Fashion Week
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wore Louis Vuitton at the Paris Fashion Week Show and looked totally fabulous.
Photo Credit : Getty
Picture perfect
The couple sets major fashion goals with this picture perfect.
Photo Credit : Getty
Slaying effortlessly
Joe and Sophie are the epitome of style.
Photo Credit : Getty
The IT couple
We cannot get over how stunning they look together.
Photo Credit : Getty
