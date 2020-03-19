Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas: Star couple's 6 most STYLISH moments; See PICS

1 / 7

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' MOST STYLISH moments

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are one of the 'IT' couples in Hollywood. The couple first met for a date at a local bar in UK. Soon after they started seeing each other and were spotted together at clubs, concerts, parties and dates. The couple then got engaged and their engagement was announced on Instagram in October 2017 with a photo of Turner's hand sporting a diamond ring. They got hitched on May 1, 2019, the couple got married in Las Vegas. Sophie and Joe are now expecting their first child together. They are also extremely stylish. From twinning to sporting some of the best glam looks, they make the perfect couple indeed. Here is a list of times they gave absolute wardrobe goals.

Photo Credit : Getty