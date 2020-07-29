Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas said THESE statements about their bond as sisters in law

1 / 10

Things shared by Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas about each other

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently welcomed the newest Jonas family member. The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star Turner and the 30-year-old singer Joe Jonas became parents to their first child, Willa Jonas. The celebrity couple is yet to share the first glimpses of their daughter or announce the news officially. The two met back in 2016 and took off immediately but the pair agreed for quite some time to hold their relationship under the wraps. While Sophie Turner was most notable for playing Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones, Joe Jonas was regarded as a music sensation in the Jonas Brothers pop-rock band. Back on October 15, 2017, the newly engaged pair announced the news via Instagram, sharing similar pictures with the captions "I said yes," and "She said yes" on their social media handles. Now with their first child, fans are also eagerly waiting for the reaction of the couple's infamous family members. The Jonas family pictures never fail to impress fans and make headlines. Just like the Jonas brothers, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas are known as Jonas sisters. Talking about their most commonly addressed name as Jonas Sisters, Priyanka shared"It started as a joke that if they are the Jonas Brothers, we can be the Jonas Sisters. Since there were all three of us(Danielle, Sophie, and Priyanka). It just became a thing,” shared Priyanka in an interview. According to some reports, the Bollywood actress has been staying in touch through facetime with Sophie all this while keeping a check on her and her baby. Today take a look at these statements shared by the Dostana actress and the Game of Throne star about their bond.

