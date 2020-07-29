Advertisement
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas said THESE statements about their bond as sisters in law

Sophie Turner just welcomed her baby girl Willa Jonas with singer Joe Jonas. Today, take a look at the amazing bond she shares with her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
  • 1 / 10
    Things shared by Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas about each other

    Things shared by Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas about each other

    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently welcomed the newest Jonas family member. The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star Turner and the 30-year-old singer Joe Jonas became parents to their first child, Willa Jonas. The celebrity couple is yet to share the first glimpses of their daughter or announce the news officially. The two met back in 2016 and took off immediately but the pair agreed for quite some time to hold their relationship under the wraps. While Sophie Turner was most notable for playing Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones, Joe Jonas was regarded as a music sensation in the Jonas Brothers pop-rock band. Back on October 15, 2017, the newly engaged pair announced the news via Instagram, sharing similar pictures with the captions "I said yes," and "She said yes" on their social media handles. Now with their first child, fans are also eagerly waiting for the reaction of the couple's infamous family members. The Jonas family pictures never fail to impress fans and make headlines. Just like the Jonas brothers, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas are known as Jonas sisters. Talking about their most commonly addressed name as Jonas Sisters, Priyanka shared"It started as a joke that if they are the Jonas Brothers, we can be the Jonas Sisters. Since there were all three of us(Danielle, Sophie, and Priyanka). It just became a thing,” shared Priyanka in an interview. According to some reports, the Bollywood actress has been staying in touch through facetime with Sophie all this while keeping a check on her and her baby. Today take a look at these statements shared by the Dostana actress and the Game of Throne star about their bond.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    The Dostana actor revealed that Sophie Turner demands to be addressed as her jethani.

    The Dostana actor revealed that Sophie Turner demands to be addressed as her jethani.

    'She( Sophie Turner) says you have to listen to me’ shared Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    This is what you have to do for sister in law nowadays

    This is what you have to do for sister in law nowadays

    Shared Priyanka jokingly in a viral video of herself from her Bachelorette giving Sophie Turner a piggyback ride in heels.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    She’s biggest thing in India right now.

    She’s biggest thing in India right now.

    Shared Sophie about the stardom that Priyanka enjoys due to her amazing work.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    They worship her there

    They worship her there

    Sophie added"You have to remind yourself that she’s basically had a 20-year career in Bollywood already."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    The Indian welcome

    The Indian welcome

    Sophie shared“When we went there for her and Nick’s wedding, we were treated like royalty."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    About Priyanka's amazing nature

    About Priyanka's amazing nature

    " It’s kinda crazy. But she’s just the nicest person, and they live, like, 10 minutes away." Sophie shared.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 8 / 10
    About Sophie's talents

    About Sophie's talents

    "Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together." shared Priyanka.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10

    "It’s also nice to have built-in girlfriends, who are actually really cool"

    Sophie shared adding"It’s like we’re all one big family because the boys are best friends.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    The Jonas sisters

    The Jonas sisters

    "I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy," shared Priyanka

    Photo Credit : Instagram

