Check out celebs who surprised the world with their marriage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have never failed to amuse fans with their social media photos and videos. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are adjusting to life as new parents since welcoming their daughter Willa in July. The most recent being a Tik Tok video where the Game of Thrones actress and musician impersonated Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian from a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Earlier this year, the Jonas Brothers too shared a video re-creating one of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' most memorable feuds: Kim Kardashian throwing purse at Khloe Kardashian from season three. The same took over the internet and became viral. The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones alum began dating in 2016. The couple was introduced to each other through mutual friends. A year into their dating, news broke out in 2017 that Joe had popped the question and Sophie had said yes. In May 2019, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas gave the biggest surprise to their friends and family as they said "I do" after they attended the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The couple took a spontaneous decision of tying the knot and they did so with family and few friends attending their surprise wedding shenanigans. Today, take a look at other celebrity couples who surprised the fans with their secret nuptials.

Photo Credit : getty images