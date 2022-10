Diwali 2022 celebration

The entire country was in a festive mood since it is Diwali week. The South stars took to social media and dropped a few glimpses of their celebration. Natural Star Nani shared some beautiful pictures of bursting crackers with his son Arjun on Instagram and captioned the post, "Hope you all had a great Diwali." Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda celebrated the festival of lights with their families. The Liger star dropped a few adorable pictures with his furry friend, Storm on his Instagram along with the caption, “Giving him some Diwali greetings and love." On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna posted a picture-perfect Diwali photo with a diya in her hand on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy Diwali everyone. Smile big, Eat sweets, Stay blessed, Stay safe, Only and only love to you this Diwali.” Now, let us take a look at some pictures of the celebs from the Diwali celebration.