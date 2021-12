1 / 6

December 2021 releases

While the holiday season can get pretty busy, for some it can also get pretty isolating--Out of the two, whichever fit you find yourself in, movies promise to keep you entertained. So naturally, before the holiday season sets in, we’re curating a list of all the exciting December 2021 releases that will not only keep you entertained through the month but also on the edge of your seats the entire time!

Photo Credit : Marvel