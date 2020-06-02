Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary: A look at the couple's special moments

1 / 12

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary

Late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. For the uninitiated, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's love affair was the talk of the town. Boney Kapoor was already married to Mona Kapoor and had two children, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. However, much in love, Boney and Sridevi still tied the knot and shocked the whole Bollywood. The couple has two daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi is now known as one of the popular celebrities of Bollywood. Veteran actor Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. The actor's death shocked the entire film industry. On the couple's wedding anniversary sans Sridevi, Boney Kapoor had shared a video of the late actress in which she can be seen having a gala time with the family members at the wedding festivities. Last year, Janhvi Kapoor had shared a heartwarming photo of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor on their wedding anniversary. Today would have marked the couple's 24th wedding anniversary. On the occasion of the couple's anniversary, take a look at some of their special moments together.

Photo Credit : Instagram