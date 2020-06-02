Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Sridevi
/
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary: A look at the couple's special moments

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary: A look at the couple's special moments

Today would have marked Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's 24th wedding anniversary. On the occasion of the couple's anniversary, take a look at some of their special moments together.
2172 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary

    Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary

    Late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. For the uninitiated, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's love affair was the talk of the town. Boney Kapoor was already married to Mona Kapoor and had two children, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. However, much in love, Boney and Sridevi still tied the knot and shocked the whole Bollywood. The couple has two daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi is now known as one of the popular celebrities of Bollywood. Veteran actor Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. The actor's death shocked the entire film industry. On the couple's wedding anniversary sans Sridevi, Boney Kapoor had shared a video of the late actress in which she can be seen having a gala time with the family members at the wedding festivities. Last year, Janhvi Kapoor had shared a heartwarming photo of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor on their wedding anniversary. Today would have marked the couple's 24th wedding anniversary. On the occasion of the couple's anniversary, take a look at some of their special moments together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    All things love

    All things love

    Sridevi and Boney Kapoor were known to be one of the power couples of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Always a legend

    Always a legend

    The late actor shared many pictures of herself with her family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Style on point

    Style on point

    Sridevi was known to have an amazing sense of style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Sridevi had captioned this snap with heart emojis.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 12
    Eyes on each other

    Eyes on each other

    This pic speaks volumes about the bond they shared with each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Power couple

    Power couple

    This pic is all things love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    All about love

    All about love

    This is one good snap of the couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Familia

    Familia

    The couple's family photo is priceless.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Always by each other's side

    Always by each other's side

    The couple's marriage was a controversial one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Blast from the past

    Blast from the past

    This pic will break your heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Memories

    Memories

    Here's another throwback snap of the couple!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement