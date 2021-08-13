Sridevi Birth Anniversary: PHOTOS of the late actor’s precious moments with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

1 / 6

Sridevi’s best moments with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Sridevi, born on August 13, 1963, was an actor in the Indian entertainment industry. She started her career at a very young age and appeared in Bollywood and South Indian movies. Having been acknowledged with plenty of awards and accolades, Sridevi was one of the greatest and most influential actors in India. Her sudden demise left the world heartbroken and shocked. Sridevi’s two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, were the ones who were in the most fragile state of mind after the passing away of Sridevi as the two girls shared a close relationship with their mother. Even though both of them collected each other’s shattered pieces and got back again, they always remember their mother in good and bad times. Today, on Sridevi’s birth anniversary, here are the precious moments of the late actor with her daughters that prove the three gorgeous women were each other’s strength. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla