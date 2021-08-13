Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Sridevi
  4. Sridevi Birth Anniversary: PHOTOS of the late actor’s precious moments with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Sridevi Birth Anniversary: PHOTOS of the late actor’s precious moments with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Today, on Sridevi’s birth anniversary, here are pictures of the late actor sharing unforgettable moments with her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Read ahead to know more.
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: August 13, 2021 03:43 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Sridevi’s best moments with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

    Sridevi’s best moments with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

    Sridevi, born on August 13, 1963, was an actor in the Indian entertainment industry. She started her career at a very young age and appeared in Bollywood and South Indian movies. Having been acknowledged with plenty of awards and accolades, Sridevi was one of the greatest and most influential actors in India. Her sudden demise left the world heartbroken and shocked. Sridevi’s two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, were the ones who were in the most fragile state of mind after the passing away of Sridevi as the two girls shared a close relationship with their mother. Even though both of them collected each other’s shattered pieces and got back again, they always remember their mother in good and bad times. Today, on Sridevi’s birth anniversary, here are the precious moments of the late actor with her daughters that prove the three gorgeous women were each other’s strength. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 6
    Childhood memories

    Childhood memories

    Sridevi got clicked candidly having both Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor sitting on her lap.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 6
    Like mother like daughters

    Like mother like daughters

    Sridevi, Janhvi and Khushi looked extremely gorgeous in designer ethnic clothes as they arrived at an event.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    The mother and daughter trio got clicked wearing similar shimmery ethnic outfits as they posed for the camera together.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 6
    Back to the bay

    Back to the bay

    Sridevi got clicked at the Mumbai airport along with her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi as they arrived back home after a “girl’s vacation”.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Sridevi’s replicas

    Sridevi’s replicas

    Sridevi posed for the camera along with her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, as the two girls look like a complete replica of their mother.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani