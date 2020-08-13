/
/
/
Sridevi Birth Anniversary Special: Remembering the ever iconic ‘Chandini’ of Bollywood
Sridevi Birth Anniversary Special: Remembering the ever iconic ‘Chandini’ of Bollywood
A tribute to Indian film industry’s first female megastar on her 57th birth anniversary. Sridevi was not just known for her acting prowess but also her fashion sense. The late actress' birth anniversary is celebrated on August 13.
Written By
Aishwarya Sharma
12802 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 13, 2020 12:10 pm
1 / 13
A look at India's first female superstar Sridevi's photos with daughters Janhvi and Khushi
Sridevi, who is the first female superstar, spanned a career in acting for five decades. She was known for her portrayal of women in challenging situations. She changed the way Hindi film industry was looked upon for a woman and created her own niche, and appeared in a range of genres, from slapstick comedy to epic dramas. The Megastar Sridevi was the recipient of various accolades, including a National Film Award, a Nandi Award, the Tamil Nadu State Film Award, the Kerala State Film Award, three Filmfare Awards and three Filmfare Awards South. In 2013, the Government of India awarded her with Padma Shri. Sridevi is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actresses in the history of Indian cinema and shall always continue to be so. Today marks late Bollywood actress Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary. The legendary actor did many versatile and challenging roles that gained her rightful fame. She did movies in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam. Some of her very successful movies are Karma, Nazrana, Mr India, Sadma, Waqt Ki Awaz and Chandni, to name a few. Sridevi after a hiatus of 15 years returned to the silver screen with a bang in Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish. Then, with the film Mom, the flawless beauty earned critical acclaim for her performances and also got the National Film Award for 'Best Actress'. However, before she could receive it she breathed her last in Dubai. Boney Kapoor and her two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor accepted the award. So to commemorate the late actor Sridevi on her birth anniversary, here are a few photos of the ever-legendary and iconic Sridevi with daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 13
Ideal date
It was a perfect date for Sridevi with her younger daughter as she embraced Khushi.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 13
Exudation of elegance
This mother-daughter pair drip elegance and class in their traditional wear.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 13
Happiness is family
When Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi had the perfect dinner outing.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 13
Reflection of beauty
Janhvi has the same beauty and glow like her mother. The quote fits perfect here, like mother like daughter.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 13
Making a fashion statement forever
The iconic star Sridevi strikes a pose with Janhvi donning elaborative clothing
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 13
Sridevi’s first screen space
Sridevi started acting at the mere age of 4. She has acted with superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 13
Twinning with the legend and winning hearts
Twinning with the most stylish woman of all time must have not been easy for Janhvi; however, she carried it with much grace as well.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 13
A role of mother at 13
Sridevi was only 13 when she portrayed the role of a mother in the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu in 1976. She played mom to none other than Rajinikanth.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 13
Queens in white
Sridevi in an embellished white saree matched with her daughter in an off-shoulder white gown.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 13
Mother to Girlfriend
Sridevi has also played Rajinikant's girlfriend in the film Dharma Yuddham.
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 13
Compared to Sridevi
Janhvi Kapoor is often compared with Sridevi.
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 13
Dazzle all the way
Sridevi looked like a dream in this lehenga, while Khushi looked gorgeous as well.
Photo Credit : Instagram