Sridevi Birth Anniversary Special: Remembering the ever iconic ‘Chandini’ of Bollywood

A look at India's first female superstar Sridevi's photos with daughters Janhvi and Khushi

Sridevi, who is the first female superstar, spanned a career in acting for five decades. She was known for her portrayal of women in challenging situations. She changed the way Hindi film industry was looked upon for a woman and created her own niche, and appeared in a range of genres, from slapstick comedy to epic dramas. The Megastar Sridevi was the recipient of various accolades, including a National Film Award, a Nandi Award, the Tamil Nadu State Film Award, the Kerala State Film Award, three Filmfare Awards and three Filmfare Awards South. In 2013, the Government of India awarded her with Padma Shri. Sridevi is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actresses in the history of Indian cinema and shall always continue to be so. Today marks late Bollywood actress Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary. The legendary actor did many versatile and challenging roles that gained her rightful fame. She did movies in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam. Some of her very successful movies are Karma, Nazrana, Mr India, Sadma, Waqt Ki Awaz and Chandni, to name a few. Sridevi after a hiatus of 15 years returned to the silver screen with a bang in Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish. Then, with the film Mom, the flawless beauty earned critical acclaim for her performances and also got the National Film Award for 'Best Actress'. However, before she could receive it she breathed her last in Dubai. Boney Kapoor and her two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor accepted the award. So to commemorate the late actor Sridevi on her birth anniversary, here are a few photos of the ever-legendary and iconic Sridevi with daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Photo Credit : Instagram