Late Sridevi's moments with her family captured in these pictures

On February 24, 2018, the nation woke up to the shocking news of Sridevi's death. The actress who had given us some iconic movies like Mr.India, Nagina, Chandni, Chaalbaaz among others had passed away shocking the entire film fraternity and her fans. The late actress was known for her talent not only in Hindi cinema but in South cinema as well. She featured in many hit songs like Hawa Hawai to Main Teri Dushman, Morni Baga Mein, etc. Her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor shared a beautiful throwback picture of her with her late mom and captioned it as, "Miss you every day." The actress was last seen in the movie, Mom playing the lead role and played a cameo as herself in Shah Rukh Khan's movie, Zero. Today, have a look at these beautiful family portraits of the late actress with Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor.

Photo Credit : Instagram