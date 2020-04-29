/
Sridevi to Irrfan Khan: Bollywood stars who passed away and left the world heartbroken
We are all in hysteria by the news of Irrfan Khan's untimely demise at the age of 53. Meanwhile, read on to find out other Bollywood stars who left the country heartbroken as they passed away and left the country in a shock.
Written By
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Updated: April 29, 2020 03:00 pm
1 / 8
Bollywood stars who died too soon and left everyone heartbroken
This morning the nation woke up to the unfortunate news of one of the finest actors Irrfan Khan passing away at the age of 53. In 2018, the Angrezi Medium star had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where he was under observation for colon infection. His friend and director Shoojit Sircar tweeted, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om Shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” Unfortunately, the actor left us heartbroken with the shocking news of his death. A couple of years back, the nation observed similar grief when the news of legendary star Sridevi broke out. Sridevi, who is rightly hailed as India's first female superstar, was found unconscious in her bathtub, in Dubai, on February 24, 2018, by husband Boney Kapoor. The death certificate said that death was caused due to accidental drowning. Here is a list of other actors who passed away while working at the finest times in their career.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Guru Dutt
On 10 October 1964, Dutt was found dead in his bed in his rented apartment at Pedder Road in Bombay. However, at the time of his death, Guru Dutt was involved in two projects. One of which was Picnic starring actress Sadhana and the other being director K. Asif's epic, Love and God. Later on, while Picnic remained incomplete, Love and God were released two decades later with Sanjeev Kumar replacing Dutt in the leading role.
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 8
Balraj Sahni
Balraj Sahni will always remain one of the finest artists that the industry ever witnessed. Do Bigha Zameen, Hulchul and Kabuliwala are a few of his brilliant works. The actor died on 13 April 1973 of a massive cardiac arrest, less than a month before his 60th birthday. He had been depressed for some time by the untimely death of his young daughter, Shabnam.
Photo Credit : Youtube
4 / 8
Sanjeev Kumar
Sanjeev Kumar is till date iconic and his movies are widely loved and popular. Unfortunately, on 6 November 1985, at the age of 48, he suffered a massive heart attack, which resulted in his death. More than ten movies starring Sanjeev Kumar were released after his death including his last ever film, Professor Ki Padosan in 1993.
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 8
Om Puri
On 6 January 2017, Om Puri died at the age of 66 due to a heart attack at his residence. He was honoured at the 89th Academy Awards in memoriam segment for his contribution in Indian and world cinema. The posthumous releases of the actor included Viceroy's House, The Ghazi Attack, Tubelight, Mr Kabaadi, Load Wedding, The Gandhi Murder and Gul Makai.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 8
Amrish Puri
His terrific contribution to the Indian Cinema will always be cherished. The very favourite 'Mogambo' passed away in January 2005. His vast range of filmography consisted of some of his last films like Lakshya, Garv: Pride and Honour, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Hulchul and Kisna: The Warrior Poet.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Sridevi
Legendary actress Sridevi left the country in shock when the news of her death flooded the internet in February 2018. She died in Dubai, where she was attending her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. The actress had delivered brilliant performances in English Vinglish and Mom in the latter half of her career and was supposed to be starring in Karan Johar's 2019 period drama film Kalank. She was later replaced by Madhuri Dixit Nene.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan died at the age of 53, after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital last week, where he was under observation for colon infection. The actor in 2018 had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. The news has sent the entire nation into a wave of sadness as the industry lost a legend.
Photo Credit : Instagram
