Sridevi to Irrfan Khan: Bollywood stars who passed away and left the world heartbroken

Bollywood stars who died too soon and left everyone heartbroken

This morning the nation woke up to the unfortunate news of one of the finest actors Irrfan Khan passing away at the age of 53. In 2018, the Angrezi Medium star had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where he was under observation for colon infection. His friend and director Shoojit Sircar tweeted, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om Shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” Unfortunately, the actor left us heartbroken with the shocking news of his death. A couple of years back, the nation observed similar grief when the news of legendary star Sridevi broke out. Sridevi, who is rightly hailed as India's first female superstar, was found unconscious in her bathtub, in Dubai, on February 24, 2018, by husband Boney Kapoor. The death certificate said that death was caused due to accidental drowning. Here is a list of other actors who passed away while working at the finest times in their career.

Photo Credit : Instagram