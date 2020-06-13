Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's most stylish moments; Check THROWBACK photos

1 / 11

Check out these most stylish moments of late Sridevi with her daughters

Khushi Kapoor recently featured in her very own quarantine tape like her sister Janhvi Kapoor. In her tape, Khushi revealed how people would compare her for not looking similar to Janhvi and late Sridevi. Khushi said that it affected the way she ate after those trolling and comments. Khushi also went on to say that she is shy and shared she is a normal 19-year-old girl – funny, shy and a little awkward. She strives to grow from the challenges life throws at her and wishes to make people smile. Khushi also shared how she believes in "standing true to yourself and being happy in your own skin". Janhvi and Khushi's family recently in news when it was revealed that some of their house helpers were tested positive for Coronavirus. The family took the needed precautions and stayed out of danger. Both Janhvi and Khushi have been sharing some adorable videos together and some throwback pics as well. On Mother's Day, Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of her with Sridevi and Khushi Kapoor. The picture shows Sridevi hugging Khushi, while Janhvi makes a face in the background. “TBT to when I didn’t even want to share mumma’s Huggies with Khush,” Janhvi wrote for the post. Janhvi also shared a picture of Sridevi holding her in her arms when she was a toddler as her Instagram post on the same day. She’d captioned the post with a heart emoji. Today we have these photos of the two sisters with the late iconic star Sridevi, which prove that they always raised the bar of style with their outfits.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani