Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia: Moments when Pragya & Abhi had an intense chemistry on screen

Kumkum Bhagya is a highly rated and successful television daily soap, airing on the channel Zee TV. It is a family drama series that revolves around the love story of Pragya Arora (played by Sriti Jha) and Abhishek Prem Mehra (played by Shabir Ahluwalia). The daily soap has often introduced new problems between the love lives of the lead characters but they have always faced every problem together and their relationship has only gotten stronger. In the series, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia have turned parents and even their daughters have been married, but the love between their characters is still increasing. Here are pictures of “Pragya and Abhi” that will make fans believe that Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia share an intense chemistry on-screen. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Pragya Arora and Abhishek Prem Mehra celebrate the festival of colours, Holi with each other and their families.
Abhi randomly kisses Pragya on her cheek as she shies away while the two are goofing around with each other.
The on-screen parents of two indulge into an eye contact as they speak to each other through their eyes.
Pragya and Abhi share an intimate moment while twinning in white outfits under the moonlight.
Pragya Arora and Abhishek Prem Mehra always have each other’s back as the rockstar always saves his wife from falling.