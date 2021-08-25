Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia: Moments when Pragya & Abhi had an intense chemistry on screen

1 / 6

Pragya and Abhi’s precious moments

Kumkum Bhagya is a highly rated and successful television daily soap, airing on the channel Zee TV. It is a family drama series that revolves around the love story of Pragya Arora (played by Sriti Jha) and Abhishek Prem Mehra (played by Shabir Ahluwalia). The daily soap has often introduced new problems between the love lives of the lead characters but they have always faced every problem together and their relationship has only gotten stronger. In the series, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia have turned parents and even their daughters have been married, but the love between their characters is still increasing. Here are pictures of “Pragya and Abhi” that will make fans believe that Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia share an intense chemistry on-screen. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : YouTube