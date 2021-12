1 / 6

The genius of Stan Lee

Marvel's legendary founder would have been 99 today. The American comic book writer, editor, publisher, and producer went on to become one of the most famous personalities in the world as he turned a family-run business called Timely Publications into Marvel Comics. In collaboration with co-writers/artists Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, Stan Lee created some of the most famous superhero characters today such as Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Ant-Man, the Wasp, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther among others. After these Marvel comic characters turned into film franchises, the legendary Marvel founder made iconic cameo appearances in several films. Over the years, every actor from the Marvel film franchise had some of the most memorable moments after meeting Lee. From Robert Downey Jr to Chris Evans, several MCU stars have opened up on their exchanges with Stan Lee. Captain America star Chris Evans also described his experience of meeting Lee as "overwhelming" and maintained that Marvel comics founder was full of life. Not only Chris Evans, every Avengers: Endgame star had nothing but kind words to talk about Lee.

Photo Credit : Getty Images