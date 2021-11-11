Stanley Tucci Birthday: From Burlesque to Beauty and the Beast; Check out the actor's 5 best movies

1 / 6

Stanley Tucci's best movies

Stanley Tucci is 61 years old today. He is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood, having worked in more than 90 movies in his career. The actor has many incredible performances to boast of and has starred alongside notable actors including Cher, Chris Evans, Emma Watson, and Meryl Steep, among others. He has also been known for his talent in writing, producing and for being an exceptional comedian. However, recently, he opened up on battling cancer and revealed that he had been using a feeding tube for six months of his cancer treatment amid surviving "high-dose radiation and chemo." Later, Tucci revealed that his cancer therapy has been successful and lauded his kids for their support. He shares five kids with his late wife Kate Spath-Tucci who are Matteo Oliver Tucci, Isabel Concetta Tucci, Emilia Giovanna Tucci, Nicolo Robert Tucci and Camilla Tucci. On his birthday, we take a look at some of his highly-acclaimed movies. Take a look:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES