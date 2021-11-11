Stanley Tucci Birthday: From Burlesque to Beauty and the Beast; Check out the actor's 5 best movies

Stanley Tucci is 61 years old today. He is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood, having worked in more than 90 movies in his career. The actor has many incredible performances to boast of and has starred alongside notable actors including Cher, Chris Evans, Emma Watson, and Meryl Steep, among others. He has also been known for his talent in writing, producing and for being an exceptional comedian. However, recently, he opened up on battling cancer and revealed that he had been using a feeding tube for six months of his cancer treatment amid surviving "high-dose radiation and chemo."
Later, Tucci revealed that his cancer therapy has been successful and lauded his kids for their support. He shares five kids with his late wife Kate Spath-Tucci who are Matteo Oliver Tucci, Isabel Concetta Tucci, Emilia Giovanna Tucci, Nicolo Robert Tucci and Camilla Tucci. On his birthday, we take a look at some of his highly-acclaimed movies. Take a look:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
In The Devil Wears Prada, Tucci plays the role of Nigel, who is Miranda's (Meryl Streep) frustrated art director.
In Burlesque, Tucci plays the role of Tess' (Cher) best friend Sean as the two of them head a Burlesque performance together. The movie includes Christina Aguilera in the lead role.
Tucci plays Dr. Abraham Erskine alongside Chris Evans' Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger. He is the scientist who creates the super-soldier serum for Captain America.
Stanley Tucci voices Maestro Cadenza in Beauty and the Beast alongside Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. The role was introduced in the 2017 adaptation of the folk tale and wasn't there in the original princess story.
Tucci plays Tusker, a man who is battling onset dementia. Not many fans know that he was previously playing the role of Sam, Tusker's partner. However, Stanley later switched his role and took up Tusker while Colin Firth took up the role of Sam.