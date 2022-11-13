Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu believes in 'living life king size' and his extravagant lifestyle proves the same. He lives in a lavish home in the posh Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad with his better half Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam. Going by the report, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor owns not one, but two lush houses in the same area that are likely to be worth around Rs 28 crore.
His home incorporates chic leather fittings and wooden panels, along with huge open spaces, making the home both stylish and comfortable. From a beautiful pooja room to customized kids' rooms, the house has something for each of its residents.
The 'Prince of Tollywood' is also neighbors with some big names from the Telugu film fraternity like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Rana Daggubati.
On this note, let us take a look at some glimpses of superstar Mahesh Babu's lavish home.
Sita and Gautam pose in the beautiful pooja room of their home.
Mahesh Babu chilling on his leather couch in his living room which has chic wooden panels.
The superstar, Sitara, and Gautam playing with their pet in the comfy patio of her lush house.
Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam share a laugh in the living room of their lavish home.
Sitara and Gautam's rooms have been designed keeping in mind their personifies and interests.
