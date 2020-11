1 / 8

Stephanie Lee's selcas

Start-Up is one of the most talked about K-dramas right now. The show is only four episodes away from the finale and is creating buzz for many reasons. The tvN drama stars Suzy, Kim Seon-ho, Nam Joo-hyuk, Stephanie Lee, Kang Han-na, Kim Do-wan, Yoo Soo-bin among others. Talking about Stephanie Lee, she plays the role of Jeong Sa-ha. She is winning hearts with her personality and chemistry with Yoo Soo-bin, who plays the role of Lee Chul-san in the drama. Given their adorable chemistry, fans are shipping these two in the drama. Other than that, she is also good friends with Nam Joo-hyuk in real life. Thus, watching these two friends in a drama is a treat to their fans and followers. For the uninitiated, Stephanie is a popular actress and model. Her dimpled smile and personality is enough to make anyone go weak in their knees. Before Start-Up, she has been a part of many TV shows like Schoolgirl Detectives, The Last Empress and Partners for Justice. She is an active social media user. The gorgeous actress likes to stay connected to all her fans. Recently, Stephanie treated fans with some cute pictures of herself with her Start-Up co-stars Yoo Soo-bin and Kim Do-wan and they went viral. Going by her social media posts, she is very fond of selfies. On that note, check out these selfies of Stephanie Lee that will make you fall for her.

Photo Credit : Stephanie Lee Instagram