Stephen Amell Birthday: 6 lesser-known facts about the Arrow star that you should know

Stephen Amell is a Canadian actor who became popular for playing the role of Oliver Queen on The CW superhero series, Arrow. Amell has also popularly starred in other popular TV projects including the drama series Heels and also the superhero film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Stephen's other popular TV role also includes The Vampire Diaries where he played the werewolf Brady for season 2. Fans have loved watching Amell as the DC superhero in Arrow and he has also appeared on several other shows that have been a part of the Arrowverse including The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl, as well as the CW Seed web series Vixen. As we celebrate Stephen's birthday, here's taking a look at some interesting facts about the actor that not many have been aware. Among many fascinating facts about him, one is also how well the actor has connected with his Arrow character thanks to which Amell has managed to learn archery. The actor has revealed that the zen-like focus required to do Archery has been helpful to him offscreen in his real life.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While Stephen Amell may be popular for playing Oliver Queen on the CW series, his work has been popular outside of the Television show as well as not many know that he has also voiced the same character in popular video games.
Stephen Amell has been a massive fan of wrestling and has also appeared on WWE's Raw program in 2015 and in Ring of Honor in 2017 between seasons of Arrow. He is also known to be a fan of Hulk Hogan.
Stephen Amell worked as a spin instructor in Vancouver before taking up acting professionally. Interestingly, his earliest screen role on Queer as Folk also had him play the character of a spin instructor.
Before becoming a famous actor, Stephen Amell sat as an audience member at Jimmy Kimmel's show and it was during his attendance on the show that he got the call for his first major role on CSI.
Always wondered why Oliver Queen and Ronnie Raymond share a similarity? Well, that's because Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell are cousins in real life and we have to say they are the coolest superhero cousins.
