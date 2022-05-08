Stephen Amell Birthday: 6 lesser-known facts about the Arrow star that you should know

1 / 6

Learning archery

Stephen Amell is a Canadian actor who became popular for playing the role of Oliver Queen on The CW superhero series, Arrow. Amell has also popularly starred in other popular TV projects including the drama series Heels and also the superhero film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Stephen's other popular TV role also includes The Vampire Diaries where he played the werewolf Brady for season 2. Fans have loved watching Amell as the DC superhero in Arrow and he has also appeared on several other shows that have been a part of the Arrowverse including The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl, as well as the CW Seed web series Vixen. As we celebrate Stephen's birthday, here's taking a look at some interesting facts about the actor that not many have been aware. Among many fascinating facts about him, one is also how well the actor has connected with his Arrow character thanks to which Amell has managed to learn archery. The actor has revealed that the zen-like focus required to do Archery has been helpful to him offscreen in his real life.

Photo Credit : Getty Images