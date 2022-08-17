Steve Carell Birthday: 6 things you probably didn't know about the Office actor

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Steve Carell

Steve Carell turns 60! The actor is best known for his legendary character Michael Scott in the iconic sitcom The Office. His performance in the series is still talked about as some of the best seen on television ever. While playing the character not only did Carell become a household name but also won critical acclaim the best of which was when he got the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his exceptional performance in the series. Apart from the sitcom, Carell has also been part of some very successful films such as Crazy, Stupid, Love alongside Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Although the actor is a household name, not much is known about him. Continue scrolling to find out some interesting facts about Steve Carell.

Photo Credit : Getty Images