Steve Carell Birthday: 6 things you probably didn't know about the Office actor

Steve Carell turns 60! The actor is best known for his legendary character Michael Scott in the iconic sitcom The Office. His performance in the series is still talked about as some of the best seen on television ever. While playing the character not only did Carell become a household name but also won critical acclaim the best of which was when he got the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his exceptional performance in the series. Apart from the sitcom, Carell has also been part of some very successful films such as Crazy, Stupid, Love alongside Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Although the actor is a household name, not much is known about him. Continue scrolling to find out some interesting facts about Steve Carell.
Before he flew off to Chicago to work with the improv enterprise The Second City, Carell briefly worked as a mailman in Littleton, Massachusetts.
Carell has been married to Nany Carell since 1995, but the couple first met as nothing more than a teacher and a student. Steve met Nancy through an improv class at Second City where Carell was Nancy's teacher for a while.
One of Steve Carell's many talents in comedy, mimicry and more is playing the fife. A skill he learned earlier in life, is a talent he shares with his family.
Although the actor has gained exponential fame from the character of Michael Scott in The Office truth be told, Carell wasn't the first choice for the role. Besides Carell, Paul Giamatti, Hank Azaria, Martin Short and Bob Odenkirk were also in the running.
It is already known that Carell is an incredible voice actor but not many know that Carell was behind the voice of the character Gary in the animated SNL skit The Ambiguously Gay Duo.
Carell is not just a brilliant actor but also a genius scriptwriter as he used his skills to write the Season 2 finale episode Casino Night of The Office.