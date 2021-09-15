PHOTOS: 6 gorgeous snaps of Stray Kids' Felix to celebrate him on his birthday today

    Stray Kids' Felix poses for the camera (Pic credit - News1)

    Candy Floss hair!

    Stray Kids' Felix looks adorable in a striped sweater, sporting pink hair as he shows a "V" sign to the camera.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Stray Kids' Felix waves to the camera (Pic credit - News1)

    Its Leathered!

    Stray Kids' Felix waves to the camera, looking handsome in a leather jacket sporting a "non-makeup look".

    Photo Credit : News1

    Stray Kids' Felix posing on the red carpet (Pic credit - News1)

    Cat Eyed!

    Stray Kids' Felix looks gorgeous in a black outfit with a matching black beret as he poses for the camera.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Stray Kids' Felix poses on the red carpet (Pic credit - News1)

    Mullet and Mask!

    Stray Kids' Felix rocks a mullet as he poses on the red carpet, wearing a mask for safety.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Stray Kids' Felix strikes a pose on the red carpet (Pic credit - News1)

    White Knight!

    Stray Kids' Felix looks beautiful in a white suit as he strikes a pose for the cameras.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Stray Kids' Felix looks at the camera (Pic credit - News1)

    Boyfriend Felix!

    Stray Kids' Felix looks amazing in a cool jacket and checkered pants channelling the "boyfriend Felix" look.

    Photo Credit : News1