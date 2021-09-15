PHOTOS: 6 gorgeous snaps of Stray Kids' Felix to celebrate him on his birthday today

Stray Kids' Felix looks adorable in a striped sweater, sporting pink hair as he shows a "V" sign to the camera.
Photo Credit : News1
Stray Kids' Felix waves to the camera, looking handsome in a leather jacket sporting a "non-makeup look".
Stray Kids' Felix looks gorgeous in a black outfit with a matching black beret as he poses for the camera.
Stray Kids' Felix rocks a mullet as he poses on the red carpet, wearing a mask for safety.
Stray Kids' Felix looks beautiful in a white suit as he strikes a pose for the cameras.
Stray Kids' Felix looks amazing in a cool jacket and checkered pants channelling the "boyfriend Felix" look.