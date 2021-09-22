PHOTOS: 6 times Stray Kids’ Seungmin captivated fans with his impeccable charms.

    Stray Kids' Seungmin performing at the 30th High1 Seoul Music Awards held: Courtesy of News1

    A rockstar by birth

    Kim Seungmin celebrates his twenty-first birthday today, on September 22, 2021. As the vocal king, Seungmin is the main vocalist of Stray Kids and is well known amongst fans and non-fans alike for his heavenly voice and adorable charms. The fourth-generation boy group Stray Kids debuted under the agency JYP Entertainment on March 25, 2018, and consists of eight members at present, Kim Seungmin being the 2nd youngest in the group. Stray Kids members and fans often call him by the nicknames ‘puppy' and 'dandy boy' thanks to his sweet and funny personality. Being one of the most savage members of the lot, he is a big fan of the boy band Day6 and never hesitates to show his affection for their music. Kim Seungmin also has a special corner for baseball. The member revealed that he has been a fan of baseball ever since he was nine years old! Not only does he enjoy watching but also playing the game. Today, we are looking at some of his most amazing looks over the years.

    Stray Kids' Seungmin attending a recording’: Courtesy of news1

    Peter Pan

    Kim Seungmin looks adorable in his perfect attire.

    Stray Kids Seungmin at the Incheon International Airport: Courtesy of News1

    Born to Slay

    Kim Seungmin took everyone’s breath away with this boyfriend look.

    Stray Kids' Seungmin at '2020 Lunar New Year Special Idol Star Championship’: Courtesy of News1

    Sportsman Seungmin

    Seungmin looked adorable while trying to fix the long sleeves of this jumpsuit.

    Stray Kids' Seungmin greeting at the rehearsal of KBS2's 'Music Bank': Courtesy of News1

    Aegyo King

    If cuteness was a person it would definitely be Kim Seungmin!

    Stray Kids’ Seungmin at a photo event: Courtesy of news1

    The adorable prince

    Seungmin once again showed off his adorable fashion sense leaving fans in complete awe.

