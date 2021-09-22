PHOTOS: 6 times Stray Kids’ Seungmin captivated fans with his impeccable charms.

1 / 6

A rockstar by birth

Kim Seungmin celebrates his twenty-first birthday today, on September 22, 2021. As the vocal king, Seungmin is the main vocalist of Stray Kids and is well known amongst fans and non-fans alike for his heavenly voice and adorable charms. The fourth-generation boy group Stray Kids debuted under the agency JYP Entertainment on March 25, 2018, and consists of eight members at present, Kim Seungmin being the 2nd youngest in the group. Stray Kids members and fans often call him by the nicknames ‘puppy' and 'dandy boy' thanks to his sweet and funny personality. Being one of the most savage members of the lot, he is a big fan of the boy band Day6 and never hesitates to show his affection for their music. Kim Seungmin also has a special corner for baseball. The member revealed that he has been a fan of baseball ever since he was nine years old! Not only does he enjoy watching but also playing the game. Today, we are looking at some of his most amazing looks over the years.

Photo Credit : News1