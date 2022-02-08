Happy Birthday Stray Kids’ I.N: 6 selfies that offer his fatally charming looks to STAYs

1 / 6

I.N

Yang Jeongin, known by his stage name I.N, is a South Korean singer, dancer and host. He debuted as the youngest member of JYP Entertainment’s boy group Stray Kids in 2018. Known for his breathy vocals and breezy visuals, I.N is the charming young man with multiple talents. Born on February 8, 2001, and is known to have trained for 2 years. With a speciality in singing enjoyable trot, I.N has often found it very easy to slip from the pop genre to bouncy trot tracks, which has made him a favorite of the older crowd. Using his talents to appeal to people of all ages, I.N is a beloved among his group. Offering us a cheeky peek into his life, I.N is known to greet his fans with jaw-dropping to adorable selfies very frequently on the Stray Kids social media accounts. Here are some of our recent favourites.

Photo Credit : Stray Kids' Instagram