PHOTOS: 6 amazing looks adorned by Stray Kids’ rapper and birthday king, Changbin

6 selfies of Stray Kid's Changbin that show off his visuals!

Changbin was born on August 11, 1999 in Yongin, South Korea. He is the main rapper, sub-vocalist and producer of Stray Kids who released their pre-debut extended play (EP) ‘Mixtape’ in January 2018 and officially debuted on March 25 with the EP ‘I Am Not’. Stray Kids released the first English versions of ‘Double Knot’ and ‘Levanter’ as digital singles together titled ‘Step Out of Clé’, along with a performance video of the English version of ‘Double Knot’ on January 24. At the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, it was announced that Stray Kids would be joining ATEEZ and THE BOYZ on the inaugural season of ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, a Mnet boy group competition show; BTOB, iKON and SF9 were later confirmed as participants as well. On May 28, 2021, the group released a song for the final round of the competition titled ‘Wolfgang’, which marked the group's first appearance on the main Gaon Digital Chart, at number 138. They won the program on June 3, earning them their own reality show and a ‘Kingdom Week’ special show for their comeback. On February 10, 2022, it was announced that Stray Kids signed with Republic Records for promotions in the United States as part of JYP's strategic partnership with the label, alongside labelmate ITZY. Stray Kids released their sixth EP ‘Oddinary’ on March 18, serving ‘Maniac’ as its lead single. The EP topped charts in South Korea, Finland, Poland and the United States. It became Stray Kids' first album to appear on the Billboard 200 and made them the third Korean act in history to top the chart, after BTS and SuperM, selling over 1.5 million copies in March.

Photo Credit : Instagram