Stray Kids shows off a splendid performance at 2018 INK concert

Stray Kids released a pre-debut digital single on November 1, 2017 which was ‘Hellevator’ and officially debuted on March 25, 2018 with ‘I Am Not’ and the title track ‘District 9’. The group consists of 8 members- Bangchan, Han, Changbin, Seungmin, Hyunjin, Lee Know, Felix and I.N. Bangchan is the leader and started off the group with ‘3Racha’ a hip hop group consisting of Han and Changbin. Prior to the survival show ‘Stray Kids’, Bangchan had handpicked all the members including Woojin, who left the group in 2019 due to personal reasons. The group has a very unique sound, they usually create EDM, House and Hip-hop. Songs like ‘My Pace’, ‘Miroh’, ‘Double Knot’, ‘Side Effects’ etc have a very addicting melody and unique concepts- combined with Han and Changbib’s rap and Felix’s deep voice, the group stood out from the sea of rookie groups. They are given the freedom to make their own music, MV concepts and dance themes which allows them to create albums and MVs that are distinctive in nature. Each member has a special skill set that makes the group stand out. Bangchan is the leader as well as one of the main music producers- he is a dependable leader who has everyone’s interest in mind. Changbin is the lead rapper and is amazing at it- his eccentric tone and speed made him stand out from the beginning. Han is the hidden ace- he can sing and rap. During ‘Kingdom’, he sang for one of the rounds which shocked his competitors as well as the audience. Hyunjin is the lead dancer and rapper- the fluidity and control he has over his body while dancing is of a dancer who has decades of experience under their belt. Lee Know is the visual and vocalist- he sings very well and is an amazing performer. He truly can capture the audience’s attention immediately. Seungmin is the lead vocalist- he has a high pitched tone and an amazing vocal range. Felix is the main dancer and rapper- he is the one with the deep, guttural voice that one can hear in any Stray Kids song. Lastly, I.N. is the maknae and a vocalist- his fresh attitude and performance skills are commendable.

Photo Credit : News1