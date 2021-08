1 / 8

Bang Chan

Stray Kids, an 8 member boy group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2018 through a reality show of the same name. When you talk about growth, they are one of the top contenders in how a person's style can change the way they are perceived. Be it their music style or their fashion, the Stray Kids boys have upped their game. From the adorable teens to the fierce, and still adorable, boys, it has been a change for the books. The boys debuted on 26 March 2018 with their first mini-album 'I Am Not' and have since released one studio album, 8 mini albums and are onto the next era now, with another full album on its way. In fact, even before their debut, they had a strong face to show as their pre-debut single 'Hellevator' not only received fame and made a stable footing for them to debut with, but also landed onto the playlist of unknowing 'casual listeners' of the Kpop industry who have now gone ahead to become the strong pillars for the Stray Kids boys to stand with, their fans, STAYs. Today, we take a look at how exactly the boys have changed over the last 3 years from when their first song came out to now their latest look in 'NOEASY'. Starting off with leader Bang Chan. He went from Basketball to Boxing and that's a change we were not ready for.

Photo Credit : JYP Entertainment