Stray Kids: An introduction to the 8 talented members through selfies

Stray Kids' concept photo for 'ODDINARY'

Often abbreviated as SKZ, Stray Kids is a boy group that currently comprises eight members. The group was formed through JYP Entertainment’s 2017 male idol debut project, ‘Stray Kids’. Prior to the premiere of the show, the agency released the group’s first music video for ‘Hellevator’, which was later released as a digital single. In January 2018, the group’s pre-debut EP ‘Mixtape’ was released, followed by their official debut in March of the same year with their EP ‘I Am Not’. In 2021, Stray Kids participated in Mnet’s ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, which they eventually went on to win, earning the group their own reality show as well as a ‘Kingdom Week’ special show for their comeback. The group’s most recent release is their sixth EP ‘ODDINARY’, along with its lead single ‘MANIAC’. Today, we’ve put together some of our favourite selfies of the eight members of Stray Kids in a special gallery.

Photo Credit : JYP Entertainment