Stray Kids: An introduction to the 8 talented members through selfies

Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:53 PM IST   |  2.9K
   
    Stray Kids' concept photo for 'ODDINARY'

    Often abbreviated as SKZ, Stray Kids is a boy group that currently comprises eight members. The group was formed through JYP Entertainment’s 2017 male idol debut project, ‘Stray Kids’. Prior to the premiere of the show, the agency released the group’s first music video for ‘Hellevator’, which was later released as a digital single. In January 2018, the group’s pre-debut EP ‘Mixtape’ was released, followed by their official debut in March of the same year with their EP ‘I Am Not’. In 2021, Stray Kids participated in Mnet’s ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, which they eventually went on to win, earning the group their own reality show as well as a ‘Kingdom Week’ special show for their comeback. The group’s most recent release is their sixth EP ‘ODDINARY’, along with its lead single ‘MANIAC’. Today, we’ve put together some of our favourite selfies of the eight members of Stray Kids in a special gallery.

    Photo Credit : JYP Entertainment

    Bang Chan

    Bang Chan is the leader of Stray Kids, and is a talented songwriter, composer, vocalist, rapper and dancer.

    Photo Credit : Stray Kids' Instagram Account

    Lee Know

    The second oldest member of the group (after Bang Chan), Lee Know is a skilled dancer, vocalist, and rapper.

    Photo Credit : Stray Kids' Instagram Account

    Changbin

    The gifted rapper, Chanbin is also a producer and vocalist in Stray Kids.

    Photo Credit : Stray Kids' Instagram Account

    Hyunjin

    Among his other talents, Hyunjin is particularly known for his exceptional stage presence.

    Photo Credit : Stray Kids' Instagram Account

    Han

    An accomplished rapper and vocalist, Han's quick wits are sure to win you over!

    Photo Credit : Stray Kids' Instagram Account

    Felix

    One of the youngest members of the group, Felix's deep voice is certain to make anyone swoon!

    Photo Credit : Stray Kids' Instagram Account

    Seungmin

    The main vocalist of the group, Seungmin is often affectionately referred to as 'Sunshine' by fans.

    Photo Credit : Stray Kids' Instagram Account

    I.N

    The youngest member of the group (maknae), vocalist I.N is often lovingly called 'Baby Bread' by fans.

    Photo Credit : Stray Kids' Instagram Account