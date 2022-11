Traditional maang tika looks of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta is among the most stylish actresses in the TV industry. She has a massive fan following on social media as she is a fashion influencer as well. She is popularly known by her on-screen name Babita the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has been part of the show for more than 14 years and her on-screen chemistry with Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi is quite popular among the masses. The actress is active on social media and often obliges fans with her gorgeous pictures. The actress looks fabulous in traditional outfits and every the jewellery is striking and unique. Here some beautiful maang tika sported by the actress.