Sudhanshu Pandey flaunting his great physique

Sudhanshu Pandey is a very popular name in the Indian movie and television industry. He is an actor, singer, and former fashion model, who has successfully created a huge fanbase for himself with his work. Currently playing the lead character in Star Plus’ very popular daily soap, Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey started his career as a part of India’s first boy band, A Band of the Boys. After achieving success in the field of modeling, he made his acting debut in 2000 with the Bollywood movie, Khiladi 420 and went ahead to appear in more than 45 Bollywood movies and an international series, The Myth that had Jackie Chan as the lead character. Having always been a public figure, Sudhanshu Pandey has never shied away from talking about his likes and dislikes in front of the camera. Scrolling through the internet sensation’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that he is a fitness geek and is often spotted giving major fitness goals to his fans and followers.

Photo Credit : Instagram