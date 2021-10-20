7 times BTS’ SUGA slayed the all black concept effortlessly

    SUGA at the '34th Golden Disc Awards'

    SUGA

    SUGA aka Min Yoongi or Agust D. One man, three names, innumerable songs and skills like no other. Rapper and a human encyclopedia in his free time, BTS’ second oldest has made his mark in the music industry for quite a while now. Be it through his collaborations, his producer gigs with various artists or his high ranking KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association) credits, SUGA is a man of few words, speaking through his actions instead. A comforting shoulder for some and a medium to vent for the other, the 28-year-old artist who was once promised no choreography is now playing out some of the toughest moves, all the while maintaining an enviable speed in his rap. Unlike some of his other group members who like to experiment with fashion, SUGA is usually seen with a laid back outfit. His comfortable style is usually followed in all blacks, not wanting to draw attention to himself. We are taking a look at some of our favourite looks from when SUGA only made himself stand out even more.

    SUGA arriving at the Incheon International Airport from New York

    You can't see me?

    SUGA added a black mask to an already black look while returning from the USA.

    SUGA after 'Bang Bang Con The Live' concert

    After an online concert

    The loose pants were a refreshing change from the artist's usually skin fit trousers.

    SUGA at the airport

    Chic

    SUGA added a beret to his look this time making him look ready for the runway.

    SUGA at the airport

    Edgy

    SUGA donned a pair of yellow-tinted glasses, adding a pop of colour to his look.

    SUGA returning from Japan

    Scarf bag

    SUGA returned from a schedule in Japan in all his confident glory.

    SUGA at the 2018 Genie Awards

    Performer

    SUGA aced this number even mid-performance.

