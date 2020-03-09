BTS Member Suga Birthday Special: Here's a look at the times Min Yoongi rocked different hair colours

1 / 8

Happy Birthday, Suga!

ARMY around the world is celebrating today as BTS' member Suga turns a year older. Known as Suga or by his real name Min Yoongi, he is BTS' lead rapper, songwriter and record producer. Due to his charming looks, cool personality and talent, Suga is loved a lot by the ARMY. It might come as a surprise, but he didn't want to become a rapper. Suga told TV program Rookie King Channel BTS that he wanted to become a composer and that's why he joined the agency. When asked why he ended up signing with Big Hit Entertainment, Suga joked that the agency's founder and co-CEO Bang Si-hyuk tricked him. Well, we are glad that he joined BTS. Anyone who follows him knows he is an amazing rapper and owns the stage every time he is performing. BTS is currently creating buzz due to their new album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. Before releasing the album, BTS treated us with a song titled 'Interlude: Shadow' sang by Suga. It created the right amount of buzz on the internet. On the personal side, Suga, just like his bandmates, is known to experiment with his hair. Over the years, he has rocked many hair colours. On the occasion of his birthday, we take a look at the times, he rocked different hair colours and made us fall in love with him even more.

Photo Credit : Instagram