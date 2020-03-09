Home
/
Photos
/
Suga
/
BTS Member Suga Birthday Special: Here's a look at the times Min Yoongi rocked different hair colours

BTS Member Suga Birthday Special: Here's a look at the times Min Yoongi rocked different hair colours

ARMY around the world is celebrating today as BTS' member Suga turns a year older. On the occasion of his birthday, we take a look at the times, he rocked different hair colours and made us fall in love with him even more.
4561 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Happy Birthday, Suga!

    Happy Birthday, Suga!

    ARMY around the world is celebrating today as BTS' member Suga turns a year older. Known as Suga or by his real name Min Yoongi, he is BTS' lead rapper, songwriter and record producer. Due to his charming looks, cool personality and talent, Suga is loved a lot by the ARMY. It might come as a surprise, but he didn't want to become a rapper. Suga told TV program Rookie King Channel BTS that he wanted to become a composer and that's why he joined the agency. When asked why he ended up signing with Big Hit Entertainment, Suga joked that the agency's founder and co-CEO Bang Si-hyuk tricked him. Well, we are glad that he joined BTS. Anyone who follows him knows he is an amazing rapper and owns the stage every time he is performing. BTS is currently creating buzz due to their new album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. Before releasing the album, BTS treated us with a song titled 'Interlude: Shadow' sang by Suga. It created the right amount of buzz on the internet. On the personal side, Suga, just like his bandmates, is known to experiment with his hair. Over the years, he has rocked many hair colours. On the occasion of his birthday, we take a look at the times, he rocked different hair colours and made us fall in love with him even more.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Black

    Black

    Black is Suga's natural hair color.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Blonde

    Blonde

    Just like his bandmates Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, RM and V, Suga has experimented and nailed the blonde hair look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Blue

    Blue

    This is by far one of the best shades Suga has ever had and we think he should opt for it again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Mint Green

    Mint Green

    This one is undoubtedly one of our favourite.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Orange

    Orange

    Suga's orange hair colour grabbed everyone's attention.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Rose Gold

    Rose Gold

    Suga definitely knows how to pull off the rose gold hair colour.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    White

    White

    ARMY went berserk when Suga was seen rocking a white shade.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan grabs the attention of onlookers as he makes his way to Karan Johar\'s residence
PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan grabs the attention of onlookers as he makes his way to Karan Johar's residence
PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff along with sister Krishna promote Baaghi 3 at a theatre in the city
PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff along with sister Krishna promote Baaghi 3 at a theatre in the city
PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh\'s splendid saree looks are hard to miss; Check it out
PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh's splendid saree looks are hard to miss; Check it out
PHOTOS: Taimur is covered with ice cream during his day out with Kareena and Saif to remind us summer\'s here
PHOTOS: Taimur is covered with ice cream during his day out with Kareena and Saif to remind us summer's here
Then and Now: From Shaheer Sheikh to Nakuul Mehta, check out the surprising transformation of the TV actors
Then and Now: From Shaheer Sheikh to Nakuul Mehta, check out the surprising transformation of the TV actors
Priyanka Chopra Jonas unleashes her inner desi girl with glamorous SAREE looks; See PICS
Priyanka Chopra Jonas unleashes her inner desi girl with glamorous SAREE looks; See PICS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement