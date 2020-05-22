BTS Suga aka Yoongi's INTERESTING facts one must know as his latest track Agust D2 takes the internet by storm

1 / 10

Get to know the ace rapper of Bangtan Boys Suga aka Yoongi

Suga aka Yoongi enjoys a massive fan following amid the Bangtan Boys. He made his debut as a member of the South Korean pop idol group BTS in 2013. He has adopted the alias Agust D in 2016 for his mixtape, which is derived from the initials DT, short for his birthplace, Daegu Town and Suga spelt backwards. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, Agust D which went on to become a huge success and gained him wide popularity and love. After a plethora of teasers, Suga's new solo track Agust D2 dropped today and instantly took the internet by a storm. The Korean rapper has not only released the album but also dropped the music video of Agust D '대취타' MV. The song teases us with two Sugas on screen. While one is a king and the other dons the role of the commoner who messes with the king. The music video is set in a traditional Korean drama set. Speaking with TIME Magazine, Suga revealed the theme of the music was already in his head when he began working on the mixtape. "The theme “Daechwita” was already on my mind when I first started working on this track, so I sampled the sound of a real "Daechwita.” The first thought I had was that I wanted to sample the music that is played during the ceremonial walk of the King, so naturally, Korean elements ended up being an essential component to the track as well as the music video," he said. However, did you know the rapper has often spoken openly about mental health and equality for the LGBTQ+ community? For every Suga fan out there, here are some interesting facts about the ace rapper of Bangtan Boys that you must know!

Photo Credit : Instagram