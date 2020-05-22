Advertisement
BTS Suga aka Yoongi's INTERESTING facts one must know as his latest track Agust D2 takes the internet by storm

BTS Suga aka Yoongi's INTERESTING facts one must know as his latest track Agust D2 takes the internet by storm

BTS rapper Suga aka Yoongi took the internet by storm as he released his new single titled Agust D2. Here are interesting facts about the ace rapper of Bangtan Boys.
2534 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Get to know the ace rapper of Bangtan Boys Suga aka Yoongi

    Get to know the ace rapper of Bangtan Boys Suga aka Yoongi

    Suga aka Yoongi enjoys a massive fan following amid the Bangtan Boys. He made his debut as a member of the South Korean pop idol group BTS in 2013. He has adopted the alias Agust D in 2016 for his mixtape, which is derived from the initials DT, short for his birthplace, Daegu Town and Suga spelt backwards. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, Agust D which went on to become a huge success and gained him wide popularity and love. After a plethora of teasers, Suga's new solo track Agust D2 dropped today and instantly took the internet by a storm. The Korean rapper has not only released the album but also dropped the music video of Agust D '대취타' MV. The song teases us with two Sugas on screen. While one is a king and the other dons the role of the commoner who messes with the king. The music video is set in a traditional Korean drama set. Speaking with TIME Magazine, Suga revealed the theme of the music was already in his head when he began working on the mixtape. "The theme “Daechwita” was already on my mind when I first started working on this track, so I sampled the sound of a real "Daechwita.” The first thought I had was that I wanted to sample the music that is played during the ceremonial walk of the King, so naturally, Korean elements ended up being an essential component to the track as well as the music video," he said. However, did you know the rapper has often spoken openly about mental health and equality for the LGBTQ+ community? For every Suga fan out there, here are some interesting facts about the ace rapper of Bangtan Boys that you must know!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    He aces it all

    He aces it all

    From songwriting, producing, rapping, you name it and he can do it all!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    A sleep lover like all of us

    A sleep lover like all of us

    Amongst all the band members, Suga is BTS’ resident chiller and the one who is very vocal about his love of sleep. Last year, during BTS’ third-anniversary celebration, Suga wrote on his Facebook profile that his special skills were lying down and that he is the worst member in BTS at moving around.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    His talent at playing the Piano

    His talent at playing the Piano

    If you have been an ARMY member for long, you know that while he may be a rapper now, Suga’s “First Love” was the piano and his solo track on the group's Wings album is a rap serenade to the instrument he grew up with. He has performed the song on stage while playing the piano during this year’s Wings tour!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    The trick into joining BTS

    The trick into joining BTS

    Suga revealed that he wanted to debut as a composer. “I didn’t want to become a rapper, I wanted to become a composer. That’s why I joined the agency,” Suga told the television programme Rookie King Channel BTS in 2013. On why he ended up signing with Big Hit Entertainment, the BTS rapper joked about how the agency’s founder and co-CEO Bang Si-hyuk “tricked” him. “He told me I’d be in a [hip-hop] group like 1TYM. He said I wouldn’t have to dance, only groove a little. He said all I’d have to do is focus on rapping,” Suga said. “I wanted to be 1TYM!”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Pre-debut

    Pre-debut

    During his pre-debut with BTS, he appeared in a music video called I'm Da one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    The love for basketball

    The love for basketball

    Suga's love for basketball is well-known. When he was in school, he won basketball games quite a few times. When he was a trainee, he used to play Basketball every Sunday. His position was Point Guard or Shooting Guard.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Suga has a nail-biting habit

    Suga has a nail-biting habit

    During a twitter chat session with his ARMY members, one fan asked Suga if he has a habit would like to get rid of. “I bite my nails,” Suga replied. “It’s a habit like you said. So, it’s not easy to stop. I tried using those medical ointments too, but it’s an ongoing battle.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    His favourite Hollywood star

    His favourite Hollywood star

    In an interview, Scarlett Johansson was revealed as Suga’s Hollywood crush of choice.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    His brown poodle named Polly

    His brown poodle named Polly

    ARMY’s are aware that several BTS members are proud fathers to their dogs. Suga, in particular, is very close to his brown Toy Poodle, Holly. Once, Holly began trending on Twitter after Suga posted two selfies together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

