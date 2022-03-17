PHOTOS: 6 times that BTS’ SUGA charmed us with his recent selfies

1 / 6

BTS' SUGA

Born Min Yoongi, and also active under the alias Agust D, BTS’ SUGA is a rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He debuted as a member of BTS in 2013, and released his first solo mixtape, ‘Agust D’, in 2016. In January 2018, SUGA was promoted to a full member of the Korea Music Copyright Association. To date, SUGA has over 100 songs attributed to him as a songwriter and producer by the KMCA. Apart from composing and producing music for BTS and for his solo work, SUGA has also collaborated with multiple other artists as well, bringing his own distinct style of music to every project. Released in 2017, soloist Suran’s ‘Wine’, produced by SUGA, won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 MelOn Music Awards, and also won the ‘Hot Trend Award’ for SUGA. Earlier in March, SUGA celebrated his 29th birthday, and as we’re not quite ready for ‘Min March’ to be over, today we’re taking a look at some of our current favourite selfies taken by BTS’ SUGA.

Photo Credit : BTS' Twitter Account