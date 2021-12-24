PHOTOS: 6 times BTS' Suga proved that his airport fashion game was on point

1 / 6

Cat Eyes!

It is a known fact that BTS' second oldest hyung (brother) is an exceptionally gifted and talented rapper, songwriter and record producer and besides his brilliant musical talents, he is a wonderful cook, pianist and ace basketball player, who loves to go fishing with his other best friend, Jin. But did you know, BTS' 'genius' Suga is also the group's secret fashionista! Yes, you read it right, Suga is slowly taking over the fashion mantle in BTS and we are here to witness that! The talented rapper had once revealed that DC's iconic superhero 'Batman' is his fashion inspiration and true to his inspiration, Suga sticks to the basic black, white and greys with a hint of beige and colours and if his recent airport pictures are anything to go by, we are here celebrate fashionista Suga!

Photo Credit : News1