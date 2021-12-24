PHOTOS: 6 times BTS' Suga proved that his airport fashion game was on point

It is a known fact that BTS' second oldest hyung (brother) is an exceptionally gifted and talented rapper, songwriter and record producer and besides his brilliant musical talents, he is a wonderful cook, pianist and ace basketball player, who loves to go fishing with his other best friend, Jin. But did you know, BTS' 'genius' Suga is also the group's secret fashionista! Yes, you read it right, Suga is slowly taking over the fashion mantle in BTS and we are here to witness that! The talented rapper had once revealed that DC's iconic superhero 'Batman' is his fashion inspiration and true to his inspiration, Suga sticks to the basic black, white and greys with a hint of beige and colours and if his recent airport pictures are anything to go by, we are here celebrate fashionista Suga!
Photo Credit : News1
BTS' Suga is spotted at the airport with his luggage as he returns to South Korea from his trip.
BTS' Suga shows off his amazing side profile, earrings and glasses as he is spotted at the airport.
BTS' Suga spotted at the airport wearing a brown tee, black jacket, pants and a cap to complete his outfit of the day.
BTS' Suga is photographed by the paparazzi as he is spotted returning to South Korea from his much-needed break.
BTS' Suga was spotted at the airport looking dapper in his airport fashion.