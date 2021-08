1 / 7

Blue & Grey

The writer of hard-hitting songs like ‘Daechwita’ and ‘The Last’, BTS’ SUGA can be easily mistaken for an uncaring rapper. But in reality, he is anything but uncaring. BTS’ SUGA is known for his adorable smile and quirky nature, a stark contrast from his raps that make people think of him as hardcore. The 28-year-old (international age) singer is very sweet to his fans and one prime example of that is the BTS Twitter handle where he often engages in puns and little anecdotes of his daily life. Though the ARMYs love everything about him, the fan favourites are the selfies that allow them to look at his handsome face and glowing skin. Today, we are taking a look at the top 7 selfies that SUGA has shared this year, surely making them happy. The first one is this look in formal attire singing about their song ‘Blue & Grey’.

Photo Credit : BTS Twitter