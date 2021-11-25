5 Special moments of Suhana Khan from New York diaries as she bids adieu to NYC

1 / 6

Suhana Khan’s New York Diaries

Suhana Khan had been pursuing a filmmaking course at Tisch School of Arts, New York and it looks like the course term has now come to an end as she has bid adieu to New York. Suhana was living at a plush apartment in New York City where she made several memories. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter has always been winning the internet with her New York diaries. From having a gala time with friends to shelling out fashion goals, Suhana's life in New York City seemed pretty much fun. As the beauty bids goodbye to the city, here's a look at happening pictures of Suhana Khan from her New York diaries.

Photo Credit : Suhana Khan's Instagram