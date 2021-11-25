5 Special moments of Suhana Khan from New York diaries as she bids adieu to NYC

Updated on Nov 25, 2021 04:03 PM IST   |  21.6K
   
    Suhana Khan’s New York Diaries

    Suhana Khan had been pursuing a filmmaking course at Tisch School of Arts, New York and it looks like the course term has now come to an end as she has bid adieu to New York. Suhana was living at a plush apartment in New York City where she made several memories. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter has always been winning the internet with her New York diaries. From having a gala time with friends to shelling out fashion goals, Suhana's life in New York City seemed pretty much fun. As the beauty bids goodbye to the city, here's a look at happening pictures of Suhana Khan from her New York diaries.

    Brooklyn times

    In the click, Suhana Khan is seen standing at Brooklyn Bridge and it will instantly remind you of Shah Rukh Khan from ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’. The star kid looks gorgeous wearing a yellow outfit with a black sling bag.

    Suhana looks gorgeous in New York state of mind

    Suhana Khan is often seen chilling with her friends in New York. In the picture, Suhana can be seen posing with her girl's gang against a beautiful backdrop of Manhattan in a beautiful bodycon dress.

    Suhana having good thymes in garden

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter New York diaries look straight out of a fairytale. In the picture, Suhana's style file looks super chic as always as she styled her tee and denim look with an oversized shirt.

    Suhana Khan stuns in sun-kissed photo

    Suhana took full advantage of the abundance of sunlight as she walked through the streets of New York. This sun-kissed picture of her happens to be clicked during sunset.

    Posing at the New York skyline

    Suhana Khan certainly knows the truck to keep her fans entertained. On her Instagram, Suhana shared a picture of herself standing with her friend at her plush apartment's balcony. Suhana's New York apartment is a swanky place that provides the best view of the city.

