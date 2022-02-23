5 Times Suhana Khan set the internet on fire with her sultry photos

Bollywood's upcoming generation never misses a chance to make the headlines and always manages to create a buzz on social media with their pictures. When we talk of Bollywood star kids, Suhana Khan is the first name that comes to our mind. Shah Rukh's daughter certainly knows how to win fans' hearts with her beauty and charm. At a young age, she has excelled in the art of carrying her boldness and elegance perfectly. Here are some stunning pictures of Suhana Khan that prove she is a true beauty.
Photo Credit : Suhana Khan's Instagram
Suhana made several hearts flutter with her sunkissed picture in an animal print strappy dress. The star kid looked stunning as she posed on a white sofa under the sunlight.
This time Suhana set the internet on fire in a red saree by Manish Malhotra. She accessorised her sequinned saree with statement earrings and styled her hair in a ponytail.
In the picture, Suhana can be seen standing on a balcony wearing a low back red bodycon mini dress. The diva left the netizens in awe of her elegant style as she shared a glimpse of her chic fashion.
Suhana's Newyork diaries look straight out of a dreamy fairytale. In the click, her style file looks super classy as always as she styled her T-shirt and denim shorts with an oversized shirt.
The fashionista has learned to carry her iconic style. She shared this picture on her social media in a black tank top paired with blue denim shorts and flaunted her unique style with ease.