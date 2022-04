1 / 6

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor’s childhood pics

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor share an extremely close bond. Although Suhana and Shanaya have not made their Bollywood debuts yet, they have always been a part of the limelight in the big and glamourous B’Town. Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey’s elder daughter Ananya is only a few films old, however, she has successfully made space for herself in the industry. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s daughter Suhana will be soon entering showbiz with the Zoya Akhtar directorial. It is based on the international comic The Archie, and Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will be featuring alongside her. The project has already gone on floors. Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, will be debuting with the Karan Johar-backed film Bedhadak opposite Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Ananya, Suhana, and Shanaya are quite active on their respective social media spaces, where they often treat their fans to glimpses of their life. Moreover, all three of them frequently feature on each other’s Instagram feeds as well. Ananya, especially, keeps on sharing adorable throwback pictures from their childhood. Today, let us have a look at the same.

Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram