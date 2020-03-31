6 Times Suhana Khan stole our hearts with her minimal makeup look; See Pics

1 / 7

Times Suhana Khan's minimal makeup look was on point

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one beautiful star kid of Bollywood. Though she is yet to make her entry in Bollywood, Suhana already enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The star kid is often in the news due to her rumoured Bollywood debut and her fashional looks. For the uninitiated, just a few weeks ago, Suhana made her Instagram account public. Ever since then, she has been giving us an insight into her quarantine period. The star kid who studies in New York has returned home due to the Coronavirus scare. A few days ago, Suhana shared an image on her Instagram stories revealing that she is binge watching a Meryl Streep film. Gauri Khan recently shared a photo of Suhana and revealed that her daughter is giving her makeup tips. In the pic, Suhana can be seen wearing a baggy grey overcoat. Her hair is tied up into a high ponytail and her makeup is on point. Today, take a look at times Suhana stole hearts with her minimal makeup and gave her fans beauty goals.

Photo Credit : Instagram