7 Childhood photos of besties Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor are beyond adorable

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor's childhood photos

One popular girl squad of Bollywood includes Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday. Shanaya, Suhana, and Ananya are childhood buddies and they never fail to give friendship goals. The trio is often spotted in the city together. They are always in the news due to their stunning appearances. Apart from it, they also create buzz due to other reasons. Shanaya, Suhana, and Ananya share the same dream of making it big in the industry. While Ananya Panday has already carved a niche for herself in the industry, Shanaya worked as an assistant director on Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film and is waiting for the right opportunity before she finally makes her dream debut. Suhana, on the other hand, is currently pursuing studies at New York University. Time and again, SRK has revealed that Suhana wants to follow his footsteps and is quite interested in films. Earlier, in a recent interview with a leading daily, Ananya had also revealed, Suhana aspires to be an actress. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress also said that Suhana is a good actor. Ananya Panday further added that she's the one who keeps taking tips from her. Speaking about Shanaya, Ananya said that she is a wonderful actor as well. Ananya also revealed that she can always count on Suhana and Shanaya during her low phase. The same speaks about the amazing bond they share with each other. As Shanaya, Suhana, and Ananya continue to give us major friendship goals, check out their adorable childhood photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram