Home
/
Photos
/
Suhana Khan
/
Airport Looks to Street Fashion: Suhana Khan's wardrobe perfectly defines the millennial style

Airport Looks to Street Fashion: Suhana Khan's wardrobe perfectly defines the millennial style

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the block even before making her big screen debut. Be it at the airport or a movie date, her style game is on point. Check out some of her best outfits that are a must have in your wardrobe.
1448 reads Mumbai Updated: February 11, 2020 04:56 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Suhana Khan's style game on point

    Suhana Khan's style game on point

    Suhana Khan has always been the talk of the town as she is one of the most popular star kids of the Bollywood industry. She was recently in news for her latest short film titled "The Grey Part Of The Blue". The teen queen gave a sneak peek into her talent that she has derived from her father Shah Rukh Khan and left everyone in anticipation for her silver screen debut. Talking about her debut, Shah Rukh Khan has often revealed in interviews that Suhana and Aryan's first priority would always be getting education and Suhana is definitely looking forward to make her debut post that. Gauri Khan's princess is also a total stunner and is often spotted in city at her stylish best. From airports, to movies and filmy parties, she often made heads turn and gives us major fashion goals. Check out some of her most stylish looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Beauty in black

    Beauty in black

    Suhana's this all black dress is the perfect wear for a party night.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    Vacation look on point

    Vacation look on point

    The teen queen gives the apt outfit ensemble for a beach vacay.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Casual style

    Casual style

    A printed white trop tee and pair of denims make your perfect outfit to make yet another boring day of college exciting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    The ideal combination

    The ideal combination

    Suhana opts for a black tee and light blue denims for an event and we are loving it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Airport look

    Airport look

    An all black outfit is Suhana's go to airport look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Street fashion

    Street fashion

    An all black outfit teamed up with a camouflage crop jacket makes you go to outfit for a casual coffee date.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    Miss sunshine

    Miss sunshine

    Suhana's this sun kissed picture in that bright yellow sweatshirt is all about GOOD LOOKS!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Suhana's gym look

    Suhana's gym look

    Shah Rukh Khan's princess' rare gym look revealed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Stylish best

    Stylish best

    She keeps it stylish in this white trop tee and printed pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Elegant and mesmerising

    Elegant and mesmerising

    Suhana stunns in a lehanga.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Hina Khan\'s killer washboard abs in THESE photos are hard to miss; Check it out
Hina Khan's killer washboard abs in THESE photos are hard to miss; Check it out
To All the Boys 2: Lana Condor\'s THESE beauty looks deserves more than just hearts this Valentine\'s day
To All the Boys 2: Lana Condor's THESE beauty looks deserves more than just hearts this Valentine's day
Nysa Devgn is a bundle of cuteness and her RARE childhood photos are unmissable
Nysa Devgn is a bundle of cuteness and her RARE childhood photos are unmissable
Nora Fatehi: Affair with Prince Narula to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa controversy, here\'s when the diva made headlines
Nora Fatehi: Affair with Prince Narula to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa controversy, here's when the diva made headlines
PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan looks beyond adorable as he enjoys a piggyback ride on Saif Ali Khan\'s shoulders
PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan looks beyond adorable as he enjoys a piggyback ride on Saif Ali Khan's shoulders
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks ready to workout as she is spotted arriving at her gym
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora looks ready to workout as she is spotted arriving at her gym

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement