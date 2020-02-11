/
Airport Looks to Street Fashion: Suhana Khan's wardrobe perfectly defines the millennial style
Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the block even before making her big screen debut. Be it at the airport or a movie date, her style game is on point. Check out some of her best outfits that are a must have in your wardrobe.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
February 11, 2020
Suhana Khan's style game on point
Suhana Khan has always been the talk of the town as she is one of the most popular star kids of the Bollywood industry. She was recently in news for her latest short film titled "The Grey Part Of The Blue". The teen queen gave a sneak peek into her talent that she has derived from her father Shah Rukh Khan and left everyone in anticipation for her silver screen debut. Talking about her debut, Shah Rukh Khan has often revealed in interviews that Suhana and Aryan's first priority would always be getting education and Suhana is definitely looking forward to make her debut post that. Gauri Khan's princess is also a total stunner and is often spotted in city at her stylish best. From airports, to movies and filmy parties, she often made heads turn and gives us major fashion goals. Check out some of her most stylish looks.
Beauty in black
Suhana's this all black dress is the perfect wear for a party night.
Vacation look on point
The teen queen gives the apt outfit ensemble for a beach vacay.
Casual style
A printed white trop tee and pair of denims make your perfect outfit to make yet another boring day of college exciting.
The ideal combination
Suhana opts for a black tee and light blue denims for an event and we are loving it.
Airport look
An all black outfit is Suhana's go to airport look.
Street fashion
An all black outfit teamed up with a camouflage crop jacket makes you go to outfit for a casual coffee date.
Miss sunshine
Suhana's this sun kissed picture in that bright yellow sweatshirt is all about GOOD LOOKS!
Suhana's gym look
Shah Rukh Khan's princess' rare gym look revealed.
Stylish best
She keeps it stylish in this white trop tee and printed pants.
Elegant and mesmerising
Suhana stunns in a lehanga.
