The Archies Ooty schedule: 5 PICS to sum up Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Agastya starrer's first leg of shoot

Remember the popular animated TV series and comics The Archies? We all have several memories attached to it. And now, The Archies is set to get a Bollywood twist as Zoya Akhtar is making a film on it. The much anticipated project will mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Moreover, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot also play key roles in the movie. Needless to say, all eyes have on these star kids’ big debut which had hit the floors in April this year. Recently Zoya and the star cast wrapped up their first leg of the shoot at the picturesque location of Ooty. The star kids had a blast there and kept their fans in loop as they posted numerous pictures together. Here are some of the prettiest pictures from their Ooty shoot that sum up the fun first leg of their movie’s shooting.
Photo Credit : Suhana Khan Instagram
Khushi's this outfit from her Ooty diaries made headlines. Khushi was seen dressed in a black cropped top, blue jeans, and added a green puffer jacket to compliment her outfit and she looked absolutely gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Khushi Kapoor instagram
The Archies met their fans in Ooty and often clicked pictures with them. In this picture, we can see Khushi and her co-actor Vedang Raina posing with a group of fans.
Photo Credit : Cafe LLB Ooty Instagram
Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in these pictures from Ooty. She flaunted her perfect figure in her simple yet classy outfit here.
Suhana shared this beautiful and candid picture with her birthday dump. The two star kids looked super happy and gave such positive vibes here.
Here's an adorable, smiley picture from The Archies cast to light up your day! We absolutely cannot wait for watch them and their interesting story.
