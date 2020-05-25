Advertisement
Eid Mubarak 2020: Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Khushi Kapoor; Get style tips for Eid attire from star kids

Eid is finally here! And as you all get prepped to meet your close friends and family members today we have some star kids inspired looks to help you dress up for Eid in style.
Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Check out these outfits donned by starkids which can inspire your Eid look

    Check out these outfits donned by starkids which can inspire your Eid look

    Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating it today! Despite all odds and difficulties some days like these just bring a lot of joy to our lives. A host of Bollywood celebrities wished their social media followers Eid Mubarak. Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday posted their traditional looks on Instagram along with Eid greetings. Global star Priyanka Chopra who is currently quarantining in Los Angeles shared a beautiful wish quoting", “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times.#EidMubarak." Sara Ali Khan shared a cute then and now throwback picture of herself and actress Sonam Kapoor shared a heartfelt message with her throwback picture “Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this year trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow. Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan. Have a blessed Eid.” shared the Aisha actress. It's no surprise that Eid this year won't be as grand as it was last year due to the ongoing epidemic. Still the government has given an order that gatherings of less than 50 people are allowed until further announcements. Most of the families today are all set for intimate gatherings with close friends and families to celebrate Eid. We have already taken a look at actors and actresses whose looks can inspire us for Eid but we have these traditional outfits donned by star kids which can help you style up your Eid look. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Shanaya Kapoor

    Shanaya Kapoor

    Shanaya Kapoor's bubblegum pink sharara is perfect for that Eid lunch party.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Khushi Kapoor

    Khushi Kapoor

    Khushi Kapoor's yellow and golden sharara is perfect for that glam evening with your close friends and cousins for Eid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Ira Khan

    Ira Khan

    Ira Khan's simple saree look with minimal makeup is a good inspiration for an Eid dinner party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Agastya Nanda

    Agastya Nanda

    Agastya Nanda's golden kurta is an ideal choice for guys confused about their Eid outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Ibrahim Ali Khan's royal blue coloured kurta with golden work will work like a charmer for your Eid gettogether.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Nysa Devgn

    Nysa Devgn

    Nysa Devgn's golden frill lehenga just gets the glam factor back to celebrations and how pretty she looks in this outfit!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Aarav Bhatia

    Aarav Bhatia

    Aarav Bhatia looks like a replica of his father 20 years ago in this white and gold kurta.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Suhana Khan

    Suhana Khan

    Suhana Khan's stunning black saree with gold work was just as pretty as the star kid.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Navya Naveli Nanda

    Navya Naveli Nanda

    Navya Naveli Nanda opts for a salwar kameez in gold and we love the simplicity of her look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

