Eid Mubarak 2020: Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Khushi Kapoor; Get style tips for Eid attire from star kids

1 / 10

Check out these outfits donned by starkids which can inspire your Eid look

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating it today! Despite all odds and difficulties some days like these just bring a lot of joy to our lives. A host of Bollywood celebrities wished their social media followers Eid Mubarak. Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday posted their traditional looks on Instagram along with Eid greetings. Global star Priyanka Chopra who is currently quarantining in Los Angeles shared a beautiful wish quoting", “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times.#EidMubarak." Sara Ali Khan shared a cute then and now throwback picture of herself and actress Sonam Kapoor shared a heartfelt message with her throwback picture “Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this year trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow. Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan. Have a blessed Eid.” shared the Aisha actress. It's no surprise that Eid this year won't be as grand as it was last year due to the ongoing epidemic. Still the government has given an order that gatherings of less than 50 people are allowed until further announcements. Most of the families today are all set for intimate gatherings with close friends and families to celebrate Eid. We have already taken a look at actors and actresses whose looks can inspire us for Eid but we have these traditional outfits donned by star kids which can help you style up your Eid look. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram