Daddy's girl

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the block. She is pursuing her further studies abroad and recently acted in a short film "The Grey Part Of Blue" where she displayed some of her brilliant acting talents which convinced her she has her dad's genes. The millennial is often spotted with her father at his team matches, screenings and other parties and social gatherings. She always makes sure to spend time with her dad Shah Rukh Khan whenever she is in town. On several occasions, the superstar has mentioned about Suhana's keen passion for acting and has highly spoken about her aspirations to make it on her own. She is truly a daddy's girl. Although she has a private account on social media, her multiple fan clubs keep treating us with some of the best moments of hers. We bring to you some of the best father-daughter moments here below. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Instagram