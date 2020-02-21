Home
/
Photos
/
Suhana Khan
/
PHOTOS: Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor, here's a list of star kids who can be your perfect style inspiration

PHOTOS: Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor, here's a list of star kids who can be your perfect style inspiration

Right from Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and more, there many star kids who often slay in every outfit. We have compiled a list of the same. Check it out!
941 reads Mumbai Updated: February 21, 2020 04:34 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Star kids who can be your perfect style inspiration

    Star kids who can be your perfect style inspiration

    Bollywood star kids often make headlines even though they haven't marked their debut in Bollywood yet. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan will be marking her Bollywood debut soon. She's currently focusing on her studies. Though she hasn't marked her debut yet, she often makes news for her stylish appearances. The star kid has an amazing sense of style. Be it keeping all casual or slaying it in traditional, Suhana has done it all. Apart from Suhana Khan, there are other star kids whose fashion game is also always on point. Right from Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and more, there many star kids who often slay in every outfit. We have compiled a list of the same. Check it out!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Suhana Khan

    Suhana Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the stylish star kids of Bollywood. Be it casual or slaying it in traditional outfits, Suhana's style game is always up to the mark.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Khushi Kapoor

    Khushi Kapoor

    Late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor is one hell of a stunner. Khushi is often making public appearances with sister Janhvi Kapoor who is currently ruling Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    The Dhadak actress never fails to give her fans and followers fashion goals. Right from saree, gym look and more, Janhvi's style is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Alaya F

    Alaya F

    Pooja Bedi's daughter who made her debut in Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman often slays in every outfit. Her social media posts are an absolute treat to the eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Navya Naveli Nanda

    Navya Naveli Nanda

    Shweta Bachchan Nanda often shares daughter Navya's most stylish moments on Instagram. The star kid knows what to wear when and is always at her stylish best.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/viral bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Shanaya Kapoor

    Shanaya Kapoor

    Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday's BFF Shanaya Kapoor always gets praised for her toned body and style. The star kid has an amazing sense of style which makes her stand out from the rest.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/viral bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    The Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya always impresses the fashion police. She won everyone's hearts with her promotional looks for Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/viral bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Nysa Devgn and Shanaya Kapoor look uber cool in casuals as they get papped post dance session
Nysa Devgn and Shanaya Kapoor look uber cool in casuals as they get papped post dance session
PHOTOS: Anurag Kashyap\'s daughter Aaliyah is a tattoo freak and here\'s all you need to know about her ink
PHOTOS: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah is a tattoo freak and here's all you need to know about her ink
Aryaman Deol: From his first public appearance to his name, find out the interesting facts about the star kid
Aryaman Deol: From his first public appearance to his name, find out the interesting facts about the star kid
PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan looks beyond adorable as he enjoys a piggyback ride on Saif Ali Khan\'s shoulders
PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan looks beyond adorable as he enjoys a piggyback ride on Saif Ali Khan's shoulders
KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit\'s daughter Ayra\'s adorable photos will help you beat the Monday blues
KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter Ayra's adorable photos will help you beat the Monday blues
MS Dhoni\'s daughter Ziva Dhoni\'s THESE adorable moments will melt your heart
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni's THESE adorable moments will melt your heart

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement