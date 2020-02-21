PHOTOS: Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor, here's a list of star kids who can be your perfect style inspiration

1 / 8

Star kids who can be your perfect style inspiration

Bollywood star kids often make headlines even though they haven't marked their debut in Bollywood yet. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan will be marking her Bollywood debut soon. She's currently focusing on her studies. Though she hasn't marked her debut yet, she often makes news for her stylish appearances. The star kid has an amazing sense of style. Be it keeping all casual or slaying it in traditional, Suhana has done it all. Apart from Suhana Khan, there are other star kids whose fashion game is also always on point. Right from Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and more, there many star kids who often slay in every outfit. We have compiled a list of the same. Check it out!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani