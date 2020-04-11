Share your Lockdown Story
Home
/
Photos
/
Suhana Khan
/
From Suhana Khan to Aarav Bhatia, star kids and their hilarious Instagram bios will leave you in splits

From Suhana Khan to Aarav Bhatia, star kids and their hilarious Instagram bios will leave you in splits

The upcoming generation of Bollywood is surely going to be really fun and these star kids of actors reveal their fun side with their Instagram bio descriptions. Have a look.
2896 reads Mumbai Updated: April 11, 2020 08:15 am
  • 1 / 7
    You must be stalking them but you definitely missed their hilarious bios

    You must be stalking them but you definitely missed their hilarious bios

    Being born in the house of a superstar and escaping limelight is simple impossible. Especially now in this digital age, where your social media almost portrays a lot of things about your own personality. For example, Sara Ali Khan who is also a renowned actress has a humorous social media profile which reflects her funny side as a human. Recently, Sara followed the trends and posted a freaky friday picture of herself stunning transformation from an overweight kid to a stunning diva. she wanted to share another visual proof that would remind everyone of her jaw-dropping transformation. The Love Aaj Kal star shared a then and now photo of herself to show how much has changed over the years. Yet, another starkid who made news with his Instagram bio was Aryan Khan when he shared a picture of himself and his brother, "hanging out" where the elder one is seen holding AbRam with his legs up in the air portraying his playful side with his younger brother. When you are the son of one of the biggest stars the Indian cinema has ever seen, then you are always prone to spotlight even if you haven’t marked your debut as an actor yet. Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan will completely agree with it. Aryan’s whereabouts and social media are continuously making headlines and his pictures with his friends and family go viral every time. Aryan has an impeccable style sense just like his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. On David Letterman's talk show, we saw the other side of the superstar where he spoke about losing his parents at a very tender age and how it affected him throughout his life. The Om Shanti Om actor shared how he makes it a point to enjoy all the important days of both his sons and daughter's life. SRK revealed that no matter how busy he is with his shoots, he makes it a point to know his children as a good friend and is so frank with his children that he buys gifts for Suhana's boyfriend. Shah Rukh even learned cooking Italian food for his children so that late-night whenever they hang out with their friends, he can make them their favorite cuisine. Fans of the megastar are now however waiting eagerly for yet another big announcement. Suhana who is currently pursuing her higher studies has already set her foot towards acting as after graduating from Ardingly College, UK, she has now gotten into New York University for further studies. Suhana is also a millennial diva when it comes to her cool captions, style statements and her amazing photos with her friends and her beauty looks as well. Today we have tracked down these hilarious one-liners which star kids have used to describe themselves on their social medium. Have a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Tina Ahuja

    Tina Ahuja

    Tina Ahuja is truly a daddy's little girl and she is really proud of it. Her Instagram handle reads" Daughter of the 1& only Hero No.1 (Govinda), Actor & Everything related to Entertainment & Showbiz". Govinda's elder daughter's social media really portrays her amazing style and we love every bit of it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Aarav Bhatia

    Aarav Bhatia

    Aarav's Instagram profile is private and is followed by Mrs. Funnybones his mother Twinkle Khanna and Aarav surely has inherited her humorous genes as his Instagram bio read" Family disappointment ". Popular already thanks to his looks, his father actor Akshay Kumar shared how he (Aarav has the liberty to choose what he wants to be when he is done with his studies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Ahan Shetty

    Ahan Shetty

    Ahan Shetty is all set to mark his acting debut with Tara Sutaria in Tadap, a romantic action film directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The Starkid is handsome just like his father and makes headlines with his goofy Instagram pictures with family and girlfriend Tania Shroff. His Instagram bio is rather a philosophical one that reads "What you put into life is what you get out of it.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Mahikaa Rampal

    Mahikaa Rampal

    Mahikaa Rampal also happens to own a private account and is followed by her father's official account. The starkid happens to have every look of a leading model thanks to her blesses genes from her parents and has "Making memories" as her bio description.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Shakya Akhtar

    Shakya Akhtar

    Shakya Akhtar has an account but only for her artwork which she has penned down in a few words with a line" The medication made the voices go away... I'm so lonely now" born into a talented family of lyricist and poets, she has inherited some magical genes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Suhana Khan

    Suhana Khan

    Suhana Khan's bio reads "So I can be like you " and her profile portrays a pretty much normal life with most of her pictures with her friends and family. Once in an interview, she was asked about the coolest trait she and her father have in common. She answered that the trait is not so cool but she is very shy just like her superstar daddy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Himanshi Khurana\'s 8 gorgeous desi looks will give you the style inspiration for this wedding season
Himanshi Khurana's 8 gorgeous desi looks will give you the style inspiration for this wedding season
From Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, 10 photos of celebs that perfectly sum up the quarantine days
From Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, 10 photos of celebs that perfectly sum up the quarantine days
Aryan and Suhana Khan\'s throwback pictures prove Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan\'s son & daughter are born stars
Aryan and Suhana Khan's throwback pictures prove Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son & daughter are born stars
Money Heist: Did you know La Casa de Papel was not the initial name of the series? Here are lesser known facts
Money Heist: Did you know La Casa de Papel was not the initial name of the series? Here are lesser known facts
Master actress Malavika Mohanan\'s vacation photos reveal about the travel enthusiast in her; Check it out
Master actress Malavika Mohanan's vacation photos reveal about the travel enthusiast in her; Check it out
Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: B town stars who traded their attire for bathrobe; Check photos
Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: B town stars who traded their attire for bathrobe; Check photos

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement