Suhana Khan aces the casual look with ease

Suhana Khan is one of the most glamorous star kids in the film industry. The star kid who is currently pursuing further studies in New York has been winning hearts on social media with her stunning looks and her fashion game. The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan has often expressed her interest in joining the film industry, and recently, she acted in a short film, ‘The Grey Part of Blue’. The story revolves around the differences and aspiration between two people who are in love, where the girlfriend (Suhana Khan) tries and mends the problems before making her boyfriend meet her parents. Her cheerful moments and her dialogue delivery also resemble her father’s performances. We all want to see her on the big screen soon. The anticipation surrounding Suhana has indeed grown over the years. The gorgeous lady has once again been trending as she was recently spotted at a restaurant in the city. She has several fan clubs, which give us a glimpse of her looks and her fashionable outfits. We bring you some of her casual looks from the vault.

Photo Credit : Instagram